Iran, UAE FMs discuss mutual ties

In the meeting that was held on the sidelines of the 78th UNGA session in New York, both sides discussed developing bilateral relations in various fields.

Amirabdollahian in the meeting, thanked the warm hospitality of the Emirati side during his recent visit to the UAE and said we see rapid changes in the region and it is necessary to implement the agreements between the two countries at the same speed.

He expressed his satisfaction with the high volume of commercial exchange between the two countries and referred to the joint emphasis in the meeting with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, President of the UAE in Abu Dhabi talks to achieve a higher results in commercial relations.

Iranian Foreign Minister talked about the need to hold the next round of the commission's meeting between the two countries and emphasized the joint cooperation between the two sides.

UAE Foreign Minister, for his part, expressed his desire to visit Iran in the near future and said that it is necessary to get ready for the visit of the President of the UAE to Iran.

He announced his country's readiness to hold the next meeting of the joint commission of the two countries and said that we are waiting for the finalization of the proposed date.

He also called for the necessity of signing the agreement to avoid double taxation to help increase trade between the two countries.