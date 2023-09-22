Iran regains 3,506 Achaemenid tablets from US after 85 years: Raisi

The Iranian president made the remarks upon his arrival to Tehran at the end of his three-day trip to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly meeting.

"During the trip to New York, we explained the stance of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the direction of securing interests and values of the Iranian nation," he added.

"During this trip, we had 20 meetings and communication with elites and politicians," President Raisi further said, adding, "This time, the voice of the Iranian nation was more expressive than all the years."

President Raisi pointed out that follow-up of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs resulted in the release of Iranian heritage.

"We took 3,506 tablets back to the country and the rest of these tablets will be returned soon," the Iranian president said while commenting on the return of Iran's heritage.

He, meantime, said that attending the UN General Assembly was an opportunity for communication and clarification of positions.

"Those who ignore values put themselves in the direction of protecting the interests of others," President Raisi said.