Iran eager to bolster relations with Netherlands: FM

Amirabdollahian made the remarks during a meeting with his Dutch counterpart Hanke Bruins Slot on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York.

He congratulated Hanke Bruins Slot on her recent appointment as the Dutch foreign minister, saying, “Similar to our good relations with the former foreign minister, we are ready to continue discussions and strengthen cooperation with you.”

Amirabdollahian emphasized Iran's willingness to bolster relations with the Netherlands and the European Union, highlighting the potential to expand cooperation in environmental, water-related, and industrial areas.

"We are interested in continuing political consultations between the two foreign ministries and are also ready for the development of relations," he added.

The top diplomat also underscored Iran's significant efforts and valuable experiences in combatting terrorism, and said the country was ready for dialogue and sharing experiences in this regard.

Bruins Slot, for her part, pointed to the long-standing diplomatic relations between Iran and the Netherlands, and expressed willingness in strengthening bilateral ties.