President Raisi: Era has ended for imposition of wills on nations

In a meeting with Croatian President Zoran Milanovic on the sidelines of the annual UN General Assembly meeting in New York, Raisi expressed Iran’s interest in expanding political, economic, and trade relations with Croatia.

He highlighted Iran’s resilience in the face of Western efforts to impose their values and interests, turning sanctions and pressures into opportunities for progress, particularly in technology.

The Iranian president questioned why nations with nuclear arsenals, such as the United States and some European countries, prevent other states from benefiting from peaceful nuclear energy.

He cited Iran’s significant progress in agriculture, industry, and medicine through the use of peaceful nuclear energy, adding that this progress has enabled Iran to treat one million patients using radiopharmaceuticals.

Raisi also addressed the issue of Palestine, asserting that the votes of the people living in Palestine are the only solution to the Palestinian crisis.

On the other hand, Milanovic emphasized Croatia’s independent foreign policy despite its membership in NATO and the European Union.

The Croatian president also ruled out the United States' withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.