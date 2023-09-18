Iran's presence in UN an opportunity to express views of Islamic Republic: Raisi

Before leaving for New York to attend the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, President Raisi said that Iran is a member of the UN and expects this organization to play a decisive role in the development, security, peace, and justice of the world.

"The decisions of the United Nations should be far from any discrimination and injustice and without being influenced by big powers," he added.

In order to participate in the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, the President will leave for New York on Monday morning at the head of a political delegation.

Speaking at the General Assembly, meeting with the heads of the countries, and speaking to the resident Iranians will be among the plans of Raisi during this three-day trip.

President Raisi will also explain the positions of our country and answer their questions in meetings with groups and individuals of political, social, religious, and media authority in America.