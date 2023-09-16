Expert outlines the future of JCPOA

Jalal Sadatian told ILNA that at this time, the U.S. will definitely not enter into a long-term agreement with Iran due to the presidential elections.

Iran and the U.S. have recently hammered out a prisoner swap deal that is being implemented. But the two sides are yet to resume talks over reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iran has recently voiced readiness to resume talks over the JCPOA.

Now, if they can reach a solution with Iran together with the Europeans, it seems more likely that they will address the safeguards, he noted.