EU to see repercussions of unconstructive behavior: Iran spox

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman made the comments in reaction to Friday's actions of a few European countries and the US, which, in addition to issuing interventionist statements, was also accompanied by the announcement of sanctions against some officials, Iranian news media, and their managing editors.

"Unfortunately, some parties who have dark historical records and a failed track record with regard to the issue of human and women's rights, in a concerted manner and in a desperate attempt to create sedition in the Islamic Republic of Iran, publish worthless political statements and beat the drum of repeated and ineffective sanctions," Kanaani said.

He pointed out that countries that continuously commit the most severe violence against their citizens, especially women, as well as minorities, people of color, natives, and immigrants, and have never had the courage to protest and condemn the daily crimes of the Zionist regime, do not have the right to shed crocodile tears towards the Iranian nation.

Kanaani said that these countries' hosting of hateful and criminal figures and groups such as the MKO terrorist group, whose hands are stained with the blood of thousands of innocent people of Iran and Iraq, inviting them to hold rallies and giving them a platform, shows that the claims such as supporting the rights of the people of Iran are a bunch of lies.

He pointed out that it is better for European politicians to accept the fact as soon as possible that the continuation of these non-constructive behaviors is not in their interests in any way, and a new policy based on respect for the great and civilized nation of Iran, the national sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the security and common interests of the parties should be adopted.