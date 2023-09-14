Raisi sends letters to Saudi king, crown prince: Media

Jeddah-based newspaper Okaz reported the letters on Thursday, noting that President Raisi pointed to bilateral relations, as well as ways to reinforce and support the ties in various fields.

According to the report, Deputy Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Walid bin Abdul Karim Al-Khuraiji received these two letters on behalf of Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan in a meeting with Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Riyadh Ali Reza Enayati.

During a recent meeting with the Iranian ambassador, Al-Khuraiji wished success and prosperity for the newly appointed ambassador in his mission in Riyadh.

The two sides held talks on bilateral relations and ways to develop the ties in order to secure mutual interests.