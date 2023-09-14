Iran, Armenia FMs discuss mutual ties, developments in Caucasus

On Wednesday night, Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amirabdollahian expressed satisfaction with the growing trend of the relationship between the two nations during a phone conversation with his Armenian counterpart.

The top Iranian diplomat described the implementation of the pollution prevention roadmap of the Aras River as vital to preserving the safety of the ecosystem.

Amirabdollahian also pointed to Armenia’s joint military exercise with the presence of the United States, warning that any presence of foreign military forces in the region is a factor, which complicates the regional state of affairs.

He emphasized the need for finding a resolution to resolve regional disputes in order to achieve sustainable peace, and that dialogue and regional mechanisms, including the 3+3 mechanism, are the most effective ways to attain all-inclusive peace.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, for his part, described the development of ties with Iran as constructive and important, calling for expansion of bilateral relations.

Mirzoyan further referred to the transfer of military forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, arguing that any shift in border lines of the South Caucasus region is unacceptable.

He also pointed to the negotiations between Iranian and Armenian environmental officials, emphasizing the need to preserve the environmental safety of the Aras River.

He underlined that Armenian soil will definitely not be utilized as a platform for anti-Iran activities.