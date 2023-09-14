President Raisi: Iran won’t tolerate presence of terrorists in Iraq

Raisi and Fuad Hussein held talks in Tehran hours after the top Iraqi diplomat began his visit to Iran.

The president said that the presence of terrorist groups at the Iran-Iraq border or on Iraqi soil is not tolerable for Tehran at all, stressing the need for fully implementing a security pact between the two countries.

Raisi also said that Iran has already proved that it stands by Iraq at difficult times when parts of the Arab country had been seized by the Daesh terror group.

The Iraqi foreign minister emphasized that his country is fully committed to its security pact with Iran.

Also, he added, Iraq will not allow any movement or group to deploy to its soil or use it to pose threats to the borders of neighbors, especially Iran.

Fuad Hussein referred to the continuous diplomatic meetings between the two countries as well, saying that they are a sign of firm and growing ties between the two countries.