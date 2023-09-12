Iran, Azerbaijan sign document on military cooperation

Officials from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan signed the final document of the third Joint Military and Defense Cooperation Commission during a meeting in Baku.

Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces for International Cooperation Brigadier General Mohammad Ahadi led a high-level military delegation to Baku on Saturday.

He met with senior Azerbaijani military and civilian officials, including Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov.

The discussions primarily focused on enhancing bilateral relations, particularly in the defense and military sector, as well as addressing regional security and other matters of mutual concern.