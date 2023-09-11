FM Spox highlights Iran's sensitivity to northern borders' security

Addressing his press conference on Monday, Kanaani said "we assure that our borders are safe and we continue to follow up developments in the Caucasus with sensitivity and seriousness."

We are in contact with the authorities of Azerbaijan and Armenia, he said adding that the Armenian authorities have expressed concern about the possibility of a new military conflict with Azerbaijan.

This is while Baku authorities have sent Iran a message that they have no intention of a military attack and that the recent troop movements were only a conventional military act on the eve of winter, he added.

Prisoner swap in near future

The spokesman referred to the prisoner swap between Iran and the United States based on an agreement between the two sides, noting that we are optimistic that the prisoner swap would take place in the near future.

Kanaani further pointed to the unblocking of frozen financial assets of Iran in accordance with the mutual understanding, arguing that given the practical process that we have witnessed so far, we hope that the transaction would occur in the coming days; so, the Islamic Republic would be capable of having full access to its assets.

According to the diplomat, Iran can purchase all non-sanctioned commodities by the use of its unfrozen assets; thus, the issue does not have anything to do with media propagation on procuring medicine and food.

The latest developments on Iran-Iraq security pact

The Foreign Ministry spokesman also commented on implementing a security agreement between Tehran and Baghdad, stating that the deadline for the implementation of the accord comes to an end on September 19, when the Iraqi side is expected to disarm terrorist and separatist groups in the Kurdistan region of the Arab country.

The deadline will not be extended under any circumstances, he warned, adding that he and other Iranian authorities announced the issue officially and that it has been conveyed to the high-ranking officials in Baghdad as well as the local government of the Kurdistan region.

IAEA and its duties

Kanaani called on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to carry out its professional duties far from the political pressures.

Referring to the upcoming meeting of the IAEA board of governors, the spokesman underlined that the today session is to review Iran’s nuclear activities under the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and to take the remaining related issues into consideration.

About the visit of a representative from the European Union to Iran, the official said the EU official was willing to travel to Tehran.

He added that Tehran has always reiterated that consultations and cooperation should be made based on mutual respect.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his political deputy have held good talks with the EU envoy for the Persian Gulf affairs, Kanaani said.