Supreme Leader meets people of Sistan and Baluchestan, South Khorasan

The meeting took place at the Imam Khomeini Hussainia in Tehran on Monday.

Speaking at the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei said the global imperialists, headed by the United States, are in decline and will continue to become weaker and weaker.

“The main lines of development include several points such as the weakening of the arrogant powers of the world. The arrogant powers America and certain European countries have become weaker and weaker,” he said.

He also said the US government has formed a so-called crisis group to create crises in Iran by exploiting the country’s fault lines.

“They have come to the conclusion that there are several crisis-prone points in Iran, namely ethnic disputes, religious differences, and the issue of gender and women, which can be exploited to create a crisis,” he said.

The Supreme Leader, however, made clear that US plots will fall through altogether.

“The enemy is serious in its enmity and plots, and we are also very serious in confronting the enemy,” he asserted.

‘Great progress in Sistan and Baluchestan, but not enough’

Elsewhere in his comments, Ayatollah Khamenei said a lot of work has been done in Sistan and Baluchestan, making the province vastly different from the era of the Shah, who was toppled in the Islamic Revolution of 1979.

“The Baluchestan you see today is not the Baluchestan of the era of tyranny. I had seen (Baluchestan) that day; the people had nothing,” he said.

At the same time, the Supreme Leader criticized some previous administrations for their “laziness” and “negligence” in implementing the approved plans in the province, which he said would have made the face of the province much more different.

“Today, thank God, the (administration) is busy. They are working and striving. I am hopeful, and, InshaAllah, this hope will come to fruition,” he added.