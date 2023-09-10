President Raisi to Iraqi PM: Separatist terrorist groups’ activities intolerable

Raisi made the comment on Saturday as he and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani talked on the phone, discussing the security cooperation between the two countries for establishing lasting peace.

The Iranian president said that any activity by separatist terrorist groups is considered a measure against regional security, and stressed the need for further cooperation in that regard.

Al Sudani, on his part, said that Iraq considers Iran’s security as its own, adding that the Iraqi government and people are committed to fighting the elements that threaten the security of the region.

Raisi and Al Sudani also discussed the recent Arbaeen mourning ceremonies during which millions of Muslims, including pilgrims from Iran, converged on Iraq’s holy city of Karbala home to the holy shrine of the third Shia imam, Imam Hossein (AS).

The Iranian president expressed gratitude to the Iraqi government and people for their hospitality towards the Iranian pilgrims.

Raisi also called the event a manifestation of the unity of the Islamic Ummah.

He meanwhile expressed satisfaction over the start of a project to build a railway between Iran’s Shalamcheh region and Iraq’s city of Basra.

Raisi thanked Iraq for its efforts to implement the project, which he said will help increase trade exchanges between the two neighbors and promote the security of pilgrims visiting holy shrines in both countries.

The Iraqi premier said that the project is a sign of his government’s determination to expand relations with Iran in all fields.