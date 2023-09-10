Iranian delegation visits Azerbaijan for military cooperation talks

Ahadi, who serves as Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces for International Cooperation Affairs, is in Baku at the head of a high-ranking military delegation for the third meeting of the Iran-Azerbaijan Joint Committee for Defense and Military Cooperation.

He has also held talks with Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov, Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, and Hikmet Farhad Hajiyev who is Foreign Policy Advisor to the country’s president.

The talks took place on Saturday, according to a press release by the Iranian Embassy in Baku, and covered a range of issues including bilateral ties between Tehran and Baku.

Regional and international issues were also top on agenda, according to the embassy.

Iran and Azerbaijan established diplomatic relations in 1992.