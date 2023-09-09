Iran-US relations have been ruled by logic of de-escalation: Expert

Speaking to ILNA, Reza Nasri said that it seems that Iran-US relations have been governed by logic of "de-escalation".

He continued that the U.S. is involved in the issue of Ukraine and elections and has no intention of escalating tensions with Iran, and Iran also does not benefit from escalating tensions with Washington considering the economic conditions.

Meanwhile, the passage of time gradually makes it difficult to reach an agreement, he said, adding that “for this reason, I think that the two sides have reached this common formula that at the current stage - in the absence of the JCPOA - the best way forward is to adopt a series of measures and countermeasures that each of them can implement - apart from legal formalities - so that the political space will be created to conclude a codified agreement.”

In this regard, the release of prisoners in two countries, the release of Iran's blocked money, the reduction of tension in the military field, the adjustment of oil sanctions, and the adjustment of Iran's nuclear activities may be part of these measures and measures, he emphasized.