Iranian judicial delegation to visit Kabul

According to Afghan media on Tuesday, Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal, the deputy spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a message on his X account referred to Qomi's remarks in this regard.

This delegation will visit Kabul with the aim of discussing judicial cooperation and addressing the cases of Afghans sentenced to death in Iran.

Meanwhile, Muttaqi hailed the two countries’ official mutual visits and stressed developing cooperation and holding bilateral meetings.