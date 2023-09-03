Turkish FM seeking political-security talks in Tehran: Expert

The expert, Ali Heidari, said, “In the field of bilateral relations, we have a number of open cases, such as the gas case, where the 25-year gas contract will end in the next year or two, and talks are ongoing to extend it. Another issue is the issue of trade between the two countries, the level of which has decreased and a dialogue should be held to increase the level of trade.”

He also said that the Turkish foreign minister is likely to address issues related to Syria.

“Probably, a part of Mr. Hakan Fidan's plan will be a dialogue to help Iran approve the normalization of relations between Damascus and Turkey. Since Mr. Fidan has a security background, we should focus more on the security-political aspects of bilateral and regional relations than on economic issues during this trip,” Heidari said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He added, “The tension that has developed in the South Caucasus region will be resolved with the presence of Iran, Russia, and Turkey, and no party alone can resolve this tension or implement its own regional plan.”

Heidari said, “This trip can be a positive step towards improving and developing relations between the two countries in political and security dimensions.”