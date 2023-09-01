Iran FM urges Lebanese dialogue to elect new president

Addressing a press conference in Lebanon, Amirabdollahian said that Iran wants nothing but good things to happen to Lebanon and stability for the country.

He called on all regional and trans-regional countries to give economic assistance to Lebanon within the framework of comprehensive economic and trade cooperation.

The Islamic Republic of Iran will continue its support to Lebanon, he added.

Referring to his recent trip to Saudi Arabia, the top Iranian diplomat said that in the talks with the Saudi authorities, “we heard constructive remarks about helping the situation in Lebanon”.