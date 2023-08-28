Iranian Labour News Agency

Iranian, Qatari FMs discuss latest regional issues

​Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani have held a telephone conversation to discuss the latest regional developments and the issues of mutual interests.

During the call late on Saturday, Amirabdollahian expressed his appreciation for Qatar’s positive role and constructive efforts in international and regional interactions. He also thanked Qatar for its role in releasing Iran’s frozen assets.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani expressed his satisfaction with the friendly relations between Qatar and Iran. The Qatari foreign minister emphasized the importance of continuing bilateral talks and close consultations between the two countries.

