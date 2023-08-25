Iran, Brazil can further broaden cooperation: Raisi

He made the remarks in a meeting with Brazilian President Lula da Silva on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa on Thursday.

He expressed his satisfaction with the reelection of da Silva as the Brazilian president.

Referring to the admission of the American officials regarding the scandalous failure of the policy of maximum pressure against Iran, the Iranian president said, "Despite the cruel sanctions, Iran's advances in science and technology are impressive."

The Brazilian president, for his part, congratulated Iran on joining the BRICS, and stated, "There are many opportunities in the fields of scientific exchanges, technology, academic experiences, as well as cultural issues to develop cooperation and relations between the two countries."

He described sanctions as a criminal weapon against nations that targets the people of the sanctions country.

President da Silva described the current structure of the United Nations incapable of preventing the encroachment of powers against the rights of nations, and emphasized that the current structures need to be redesigned, and said, "BRICS should be able to build a new economic logic and order in the world."