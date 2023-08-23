Iran turned sanctions into opportunities: President Raisi

During a meeting with Speaker of Algeria's National Assembly Ibrahim Boughali in Tehran, President Raisi expressed Iran’s willingness to share its experiences and achievements with the friendly country of Algeria.

Raisi described Boughali’s visit to Iran as a “turning point” in the growing relations between the two countries.

“The Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation between Iran and Algeria, along with the formulation of a roadmap for relations, can play a significant role in accelerating and facilitating the expansion of interactions between the two countries in various sectors,” the president said.

President Raisi also hailed Algeria's position on matters related to the Islamic world, as well as its clear stance on the policies of the Zionist regime of Israel.

In response, Boughali, Algeria’s top lawmaker, conveyed warm greetings from President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to his Iranian counterpart.

He said Iran is a powerful country with a rich history and culture, adding that a stronger Iran will help the entire Muslim community.

Boughali also expressed solidarity with Iran’s government and people over the recent terrorist attack against the holy shrine of Shah Cheragh in Shiraz.