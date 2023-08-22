Iran FM urges collective action of Muslim nations against Quran desecration

Amirabdollahian made the remarks in a meeting held in Tehran late on Monday with the visiting President of the People's National Assembly of Algeria Brahim Boughali.

In the meeting, the Iranian foreign minister said Tehran is determined to expand ties with Algiers in various areas, particularly in the field of tourism, trade, and economy.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the top diplomat appreciated Algeria for its fight against colonialism and its support for the Palestinian people.

For his part, the Algerian speaker described the Algiers-Tehran ties as excellent while stressing the need to promote current bilateral relations.

Boughali thanked the Islamic Republic for its support for the membership of Algeria in the United Nations Security Council.

Further, he referred to the latest developments in the world of Islam and said that the Zionist regime plays a destructive role in many problems and crises of the Muslim world.

At the end of his remarks, the Algerian speaker condemned the recent terrorist attack targeting the holy shrine of Shah Cheragh in southern Iran which left two people dead.