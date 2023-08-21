Economic cooperation will boost Iran-Saudi political ties: expert

“The more the relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia become intertwined in economic matters, the stronger will be political relations,” he said in an exclusive interview with ILNA. “Also, we have common points with Saudi Arabia in security issues, and local plans that we can present in the area of regional security will help strengthen the relations between the two countries.”

Commenting on the recent trip by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian to Saudi Arabia, Sadr al-Hosseini said, “One of the great achievements of our foreign policy was solving the challenges of re-establishing relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia after seven years, which can be a window to enter more than 50 Islamic countries.”

He added, “It seems that the issue of expanding relations with Islamic countries from Saudi Arabia can increase the export of Iranian goods to other Arab and Islamic countries.”

The expert also said the visit aimed to fill the vacuum left by the presence of the Zionist regime of Israel in the region.

Another remarkable point was to carry out a joint plan for regional security in the form of national security with the countries of the region, he said, adding that the plan for this goal was presented by Iran and is considered as one of the important achievements of this trip.