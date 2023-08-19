Iran, India stress cooperation on regional issues

"In a phone call President Raisi and Prime Minister Modi stressed strengthening bilateral as well as regional cooperation including on North-South Corridor and international bodies," Jamshidi wrote on his X account.

"They agreed to quicken developing the Chabahar Port as a symbol of bilateral cooperation," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, India’s ambassador to Iran Rudra Gaurav Shresth said that New Delhi seeks to diversify its economic relations with Tehran and hopes that an improved geopolitical situation would reduce external pressures on the economic cooperation between the two sides.

Shresth also mentioned that they are preparing for the meeting of the joint commission of the two countries at the ministerial level.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is looking forward to meeting the Iranian president on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in South Africa next week and hopes to host Mr. Raisi in India soon.

He also said transit cooperation is one of the most important aspects of Iran-India relations, adding that his country seeks to benefit from the strategic region surrounding Iran to develop better access to Eurasia and Central Asia.