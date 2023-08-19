FM: Iran, KSA agree on regional security

In his X message released on Friday, Amirabdollahian referred to his meeting with Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud in Jeddah.

This morning, we had a 90-minute meeting with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, in Jeddah, he said.

A frank, beneficial and productive conversation based on neighborhood policy, he added.

Thanks to the will of the heads of the two countries, stable bilateral relations were emphasized in all fields, he noted.

We agree on security and development for all in the region, he stressed.

Earlier on Thursday, Amirabdollahian in a meeting with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan in Riyadh discussed bilateral ties and regional developments.

Pointing to the various fields of cooperation between Iran and Saudi Arabia, the top Iranian diplomat proposed the formation of joint specialized committees for cooperation in various areas of mutual interest, which was welcomed by the Saudi foreign minister.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to launch the economic cooperation commission of the two countries," he added.