Iran, Brazil FMs confer on mutual ties

During the phone conversation on Friday, Amirabdollahian expressed his satisfaction with the growing level of ties between the two counties, hoping that the two sides would provide more grounds for the expansion of bilateral relations by increasing contacts.

Vieira, for his part, termed Iran and Brazil’s high capacities in the economic and trade fields as significant, noting that his country urges bolstering cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The two sides also discussed the upcoming BRICS summit in South Africa.