Iran, Iraq review ways for better coordination in holding Arbaeen

The talks were held in the Iraqi capital Baghdad between Iran’s Ambassador to Iraq, Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadeq, and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Tuesday afternoon.

They discussed ways to facilitate the visit of pilgrims to Karbala, a city in central Iraq that is the site of the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS).

Arbaeen is a mourning ritual observed by Shia Muslims worldwide to mark the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussain (AS), the third Shia Imam and the grandson of Prophet Mohammad [PBUH], which falls on September 6 this year. Millions of Shia Muslims from across the world walk tens of kilometers to get to the holy shrine of Imam Hussain in Karbala on Arbaeen Day.

The Iraqi prime minister also emphasized his country’s commitment to cooperation with regional states to promote sustainable development and ensure stability and security.