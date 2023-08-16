Amirabdollahian stresses need to help Afghan refugees in Iran

The Iranian foreign minister made the remarks in a meeting with Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Tariq Ali Bakhit in Tehran on Tuesday.

Amirabdollahian emphasized the need to provide international humanitarian aid to Afghan refugees in Iran, and called for intensifying activities to solve the current livelihood and humanitarian problems in Afghanistan.

The top Iranian diplomat discussed the latest situation and developments in Afghanistan from the OIC's perspective.

While thanking the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation for the written message and referring to the efforts made in the meeting of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighbors that was held in Tehran last year, Amirabdollahian emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran, having a 900 km border with Afghanistan, considers the solution of Afghanistan's exit from the current situation to be the formation of an inclusive government with the presence of all ethnic and religious groups in the country.