Iran, U.S. have busy months ahead: expert

Koroush Ahmadi, an expert on international relations, has said that Iran and the U.S. will have a busy agenda in the next three months.

Commenting on the recent deal between Tehran and Washington on the prisoner swap and the release of funds, Ahmadi told ILNA, “If the prisoner exchange agreement is finalized according to the wishes of the parties, the rest of the unwritten understanding can be finalized. All in all, in the next two or three months, the two sides will face a busy and sensitive agenda.”

Referring to the latest deal, Ahmadi said, “This agreement may have been formed in the framework of the same agreement that has been discussed under the title of ‘unwritten understanding’ for several months. Certainly, one of the most important and first steps towards that unwritten understanding should be the exchange of prisoners. Therefore, this step may be the first step in such a direction, provided that the differences on the remaining issues are resolved quickly.”

Ahmadi said in the future the U.S. and Iran could build on this deal and discuss issues such as the level of enrichment in Iran and regional issues.

“The US will also emphasize freedom of navigation in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman. The claims about Iran's cooperation with Russia in the Ukraine war are another matter of interest to Westerners and especially Europeans,” he noted.

