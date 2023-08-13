Daesh attacks complement Israel’s aggression against Syria: Iran

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has strongly condemned a deadly attack by Daesh terrorists on Syrian armed forces Thursday night, saying such attacks complement the Israeli regime’s aggression against the Arab country.

In a statement on Saturday, Kanaani expressed the solidarity of the Iranian government and people with the Syrian government, nation, and armed forces.

Daesh terrorists ambushed a bus carrying Syrian soldiers in the eastern province of Deir Ezzur Thursday night, killing at least 33 military personnel in their deadliest attack this year.

Kanaani said the recent surge in terrorist attacks within Syria over the past months has been a consequence of “sustained intelligence, security, and logistical support” to terrorists with the objective of hindering the establishment of stability and security in the country.

“To help create a breathing room for the Daesh and Takfiri terrorists to survive and carry out terrorist acts is a move consistent with and complementary to the Zionist regime’s aggression against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of this country,” the spokesman noted.

