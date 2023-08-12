Iran has received necessary guarantees from US on frozen funds: Foreign Ministry

​ Iranian Foreign Ministry has issued a statement on the release of Iranian assets and the freeing of a number of prisoners illegally held by the United States.

According to a Friday report, the statement said that the process of releasing several billion dollars of Iranian assets which had been illegally frozen by the United States in South Korea has begun.

Iran has received the necessary guarantees for the US commitment to its undertakings in this regard, the statement added.

It said that Iran will determine how to use these assets and they will be consumed to meet different needs of the country as determined by the related authorities.

The statement also added that the Iranian Foreign Ministry has been seriously pursuing the release of a number of innocent Iranian people who are illegally being held in the United States over the past years for the false allegations of trying to circumvent the US sanctions on Tehran.

It noted that the release of a number of prisoners illegally detained by the United States will be realized soon.

The statement added that the US prisoners are still in Iran.

endNewsMessage1