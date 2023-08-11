Iran Ready for Full Cooperation with S. Africa: FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian expressed the country’s readiness for cooperation with South Africa in various fields.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa Naledi Pandor, held in Pretoria , Amirabdollahian said, “Iran is prepared for full cooperation with South Africa in diverse fields, including the scientific sector and technology as well as mutual cooperation in the energy sphere.”

Hailing the “important and fruitful negotiations” that delegations from the state-run organizations and private sectors of the two countries have held during the meeting of the Joint Commission of Cooperation for two days, Amirabdollahian said the talks have laid the base for new agreements and a road map to mutual cooperation.

He also noted that the two countries have ample opportunities, within the framework of international law, to revive and broaden their relations despite the unilateral and illegal sanctions that the US has imposed on Iran.

Pointing to international developments and the crisis in Ukraine, the Iranian foreign minister reiterated that Tehran does not support any warring party or the continuation of war.

“We do not consider the war as a solution and believe that all parties must push for a political solution (to the Ukraine crisis),” Amirabdollahian added.

Dismissing the allegations that Iranian drones have been used in the war in Ukraine, the foreign minister said Ukraine has not produced any evidence for these claims.

On the 2015 nuclear deal and the efforts to revive the deal, Amirabdollahian said, “Iran is still the party with the highest degree of commitment to its JCPOA undertakings, provided that the other parties have the necessary will to return to their commitments.”

“We have never kept away from the course of diplomacy and dialogue,” he added.

He also pointed to the exchange of indirect messages between Iran and the US through intermediaries, reiterating that Tehran welcomes any initiative for the return of all parties to their JCPOA commitments whenever the other side shows determination.

Commenting on Iran’s plans to join BRICS, the foreign minister said, “Our view on membership in BRICS entails strengthening multilateralism. Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Indonesia, and many other countries that have expressed their interest, together with Iran, in joining the BRICS coalition, are friends of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

For her part, the South African foreign minister said they have held good and comprehensive talks about international issues and have exchanged views about various topics.

She said South Africa and Iran are members of the Global South and have always adopted policies in support of each other.

Pandor also stated that her country and Iran encourage world peace and support multilateralism.

Stressing the need to revise the structure of the United Nations Security Council, she argued that the council must include more permanent members.

Asked about the developments in Niger, she noted that South Africa and Iran are opposed to the constitutional changes and maintain that the military forces must return to their bases.

Neither South Africa nor Tehran would favor war in Ukraine, Pandor underlined, expressing her country’s support for the peace efforts.

She also stated that the NATO members cannot help establish peace in Ukraine.

endNewsMessage1