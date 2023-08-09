Iran, Azerbaijan discuss January attack on Azeri Embassy in Tehran

Deputy Prosecutor General of Iran visited Azerbaijan to discuss the various aspects of the attack on the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tehran on January 2023 with the Azeri officials.

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran was attacked on 27 January 2023, in which a man holding a Kalashnikov rifle broke through the security post of its embassy in Tehran and killed the chief of security. Two security guards of the embassy were also injured while preventing the attack.

During his visit to Baku, Deputy Prosecutor General of Iran, Mehdi Amiri Esfahani, met with Deputy Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Kamran Aliyev, to discuss various aspects of the attack on the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tehran on January 2023.

The first round of judicial and legal consultations about the attack on the Embassy was held in Tehran on May 9, 2023.

