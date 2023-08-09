Iran, Oman FMs discuss bilateral issues over phone

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, in a phone conversation on Tuesday, reviewed issues of mutual importance.

During the phone conversation, the two foreign ministers urged the need for implementing the agreements already signed between the two neighboring countries.

Amirabdollahian hailed the efforts of the Omani side for enhancement of relations with Tehran.

The Omani foreign minister, for his part, referred to recent talks between Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, underlining his country’s resolve to give a boost to regional and international cooperation with the active partnership of Iran.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Tehran earlier today, the Iranian foreign minister was asked to comment on reports about the detention of another American national and plans for extradition of prisoners.

He noted that Iran and the US have been exchanging messages via Oman and Qatar for months, noting that Iran regards the issue as completely humanitarian.

