Iran, Sri Lanka to strengthen stronger ties in int'l organizations: FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has said that cooperation between Iran and Sri Lanka will be strengthened in the international organizations.

Referring to the recent meeting with his Sri Lankan counterpart Ali Sabry in Tehran, Amirabdollahian wrote on his Twitter account in Farsi on Sunday that they agreed on exporting technical and engineering services, medical cooperation, tourism, science and new technology, as well as increasing the level of trade exchange.

Cooperation between Iran and Sri Lanka will be strengthened in the international organizations, he added.

There are no restrictions on the development of ties with Asian countries, the top Iranian diplomat noted.

Earlier in Saturday's meeting, Amirabdollahian and Sabry discussed bilateral, regional, and international issues of interest to both parties.

Amirabdollahian voiced Iran's readiness for the comprehensive development of cooperation with Sri Lanka, including the activation of the joint economic commission, the joint consular and tourism committee, and the increase of cooperation in regional and international organizations, and emphasized the common political will to expand cultural and tourism cooperation.

He emphasized scientific, academic, and new technologies and using the capacity of knowledge-based companies.

