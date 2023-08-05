IRGC Navy receives hundreds of strategic systems, equipment

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy has received hundreds of new strategic systems and equipment in a ceremony.

The ceremony that was held on Saturday was attended by IRGC Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami, IRGC Navy Chief Alireza Tangsiri, and a group of top commanders and officials.

The systems and equipment are the result of the efforts of the scientists and experts of the Iranian Space Agency, the Marine Industries Organization, the Defense Ministry's subsidiaries, as well as knowledge-based companies, the private sector, and specialized centers of the IRGC Navy.

Different types of reconnaissance, intelligence, offensive and combat drones, support and command vehicles, intelligence gathering systems, electronic offense and defense equipment in the field of electronic warfare were added to the IRGC Navy’s fleet during the ceremony.

Different types of trucks for launching cruise missiles equipped with radar and command systems and several hundred cruise and ballistic missiles with a range of 300 to 1000 km are also among the systems and equipment received by the force.

Addressing the ceremony, Major General Salami asserted that the Islamic Republic has learned to weather through enmities, difficulties, pressures and wars to boost its capabilities.

