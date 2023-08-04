President Raisi invites UAE’s bin Zayed to visit Iran

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has extended an invitation to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for an official visit to Tehran, a report says.

The UAE’s official news agency, WAM, reported on Thursday that Iran’s ambassador to Abu Dhabi, Reza Ameri, handed over the Iranian president’s official invitation to UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Khalifa Shaheen al-Marar during a meeting on Wednesday.

The invitation comes amid efforts by Tehran and Abu Dhabi to rebuild their diplomatic relations. The UAE downgraded its relations with Iran in 2016 after Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Tehran.

Tehran and Riyadh have restored their relations under a rapprochement deal brokered by China in March.

