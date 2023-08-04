US says working with Iraq on transfer of blocked Iranian funds

Washington says it is in contact with the Iraqi government to ensure that Iran’s frozen assets, amounting to $10 billion worth of energy debts, can be transferred to the country “consistent with US sanctions.”

“We work closely with Iraq to ensure these energy payments are managed in a manner consistent with US sanctions,” US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters on Wednesday.

The official said a sanctions waiver issued by the United States last month allows Baghdad to deposit payments into accounts in third countries.

“The electricity waiver provided to Iraq last month allows for the transfer of funds from Iran’s restricted accounts in Iraq to restricted accounts in select third-country banks,” he explained.

The funds deposited into accounts in third countries would still be restricted and require a US waiver to be accessed by Iran.

