Iran-Syria cooperation shows victory of resistance movement: President Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi lauded the resistance shown by the Syrian government and nation against the 12-year aggression against them, and described his recent visit to Syria as the great victory of the resistance movement.

Ayatollah Raisi made the remarks in a meeting with three Syrian ministers visiting Iran to follow up the implementation of joint agreements reached between the two countries.

He referred to the agreements reached during his May trip to Damascus, and emphasized the full implementation of the agreements made during this trip, especially in the economic and commercial sectors.

President Raisi hailed the historical resistance of the Syrian government and people against seditions and 12-year all-out aggression against the Arab country.

The Iranian president described the important message of the meeting between the leaders of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Syria in Damascus as a great victory for the movement and approach of resistance, and said, "I hope in addition to the full implementation of the agreements, in the near future we will see the further development of relations between the two countries."

