Iran, Oman determined to elevate bilateral ties

President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman have held a telephone conversation to review the latest progress on cooperation agreements signed between Tehran and Muscat.

During the phone call on Tuesday, the two sides expressed their strong determination to enhance bilateral relations.

President Raisi and Sultan Haitham also discussed regional and international collaborations between Iran and Oman in various fields.

Sultan Haitham paid an official visit to Tehran late in May upon the official invitation of President Raisi.

The visit led to the signing of several documents aimed at improving cooperation in areas such as the economy, energy, and investment.

