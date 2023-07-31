Comdr: Iran deports over 7,500 illegal Afghan nationals

The commander of the border guard police of Razavi Khorasan province has said that 7,563 illegal Afghan nationals have been deported from the Taybad border point.

Speaking to reporters, Brigadier Majid Shoja said on Sunday that these illegal Afghan nationals were identified over the last six days and were handed over to an Afghanistan representative through the Dogharoon border.

Foreign nationals must enter the country through official and legal borders, otherwise, they will be decisively dealt with, he stressed.

