Iran censures Zionist minister’s presence at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has underscored that the presence of a cabinet minister of the Zionist regime at the holy site in al-Quds is categorically condemned.

Kanaani, wrote on his social media account Thursday that the malicious presence of a Zionist cabinet minister at Al-Aqsa Mosque is another act of violating Islamic sanctities and hurting the feelings of Muslims around the world, which is condemned.

Simultaneous with some Israeli settlers’ raid to Al-Aqsa Mosque, which was headed by Minister of Internal Security of the Zionist regime Itamar Ben-Gvir, the Zionists prevented Palestinian worshipers from entering the mosque.

Some Arab sources reported that 1,800 Israeli settlers raided Al-Aqsa Mosque on Thursday.

