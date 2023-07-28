Russia to waive visa rules for Iranian group tourists on Aug 1

Russia is to start allowing groups of Iranian tourists to visit the country without visas within the next few days.

Russian Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said on Wednesday that Moscow’s visa-free travel schemes for groups of tourists from Iran and China will be launched as of August 1, according to remarks covered by RT.

Reshetnikov said that the first groups of tourists from the two countries are expected to arrive in Russia “in a matter of days”, adding that Moscow had already agreed on the lists of tour operators from Iran and China that can operate under the visa-free travel scheme.

In mid-2021, Iran and Russia signed an agreement to waive visa requirements for groups of tourists visiting the two countries.

However, the launch of the scheme has faced repeated delays because of technical and administrative problems.

The scheme is part of efforts by Iran and Russia to expand their economic relations as the two countries try to offset the impacts of foreign sanctions on their foreign exchange revenues.

