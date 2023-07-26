UAE releases 21 Iranians from prison

21 Iranian prisoners, who had been pardoned by United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will soon return home.

Following the visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian to the UAE and the approval of United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in addition to 15 Iranian prisoners who were pardoned and released a few weeks ago, 21 other Iranians imprisoned in the Ras Al-Khaimah city, UAE were pardoned and they will return home soon.

On June 22, Amirabdollahian visited the UAE, where he discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation in separate meetings with Emirati President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Recently, eleven Iranian prisoners have been extradited from Kuwait and handed over to the Iranian judicial authorities as part of an extradition treaty with the Arab country.

