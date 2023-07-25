'Sacrilege to Quran on pretext of freedom of expression condemned'

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has condemned the desecration of the holy Quran in Denmark and Sweden, describing it as an act to hurt the feeling of two billion Muslims worldwide.

Iran believes that permission to take such insulting acts against religious books should not be given on a pretext of freedom of expression, Amirabdollahian said in a meeting held in Tehran on Monday with the visiting Speaker of the National Assembly of Serbia Vladimir Orlic.

During the meeting, the two officials held talks on the issues of mutual interests.

As the Iranian foreign minister underlined, the presence of the Serbian delegation to Tehran is an opportunity for upgrading bilateral relations.

He went on to say that exchange of delegations between the two countries would play a leading role in expanding cooperation.

For his part, Orlic appreciated Iran’s fundamental policy on supporting Serbia’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty.

The Serbian speaker further described the visit of the country’s delegation to Iran as fruitful.

Then, he highlighted positive cooperation between the two countries’ parliaments.

At the head of a delegation, the Serbian speaker arrived in the Iranian capital on July 23.

