Iran welcomes Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks: FM Amirabdollahian

Amirabdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirsoyan in Tehran on Monday.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes and evaluates as positive the peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the recent progress in the negotiation process," the Iranian foreign minister said during the meeting.

During the meeting, the two foreign ministers discussed the current developments in the South Caucasus region, including the peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and ways to expand bilateral relations.

Referring to the last year visit of the Prime Minister of Armenia to Tehran and the important agreements reached during his meeting with Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, Amirabdollahian said that one of the goals of today's meeting was to follow up on the agreements reached by the two countries.

He emphasized the acceleration of the implementation of the agreed projects in various fields of trade, energy, transportation and consular affairs.

Referring to the important position of the Caucasus in the neighborhood policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iran's constant support for strengthening convergence and cooperation between the countries of the region, Amirabdollahian emphasized that Iran welcomes the peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the recent progress in the negotiation process and evaluates it positively.

Pointing to the necessity of the root resolution of disputes in order to achieve sustainable peace in the region, Amirabdollahian considered the most effective way to achieve comprehensive peace through regional dialogues and mechanisms, including the 3+3 mechanism, and emphasized that the transformation of the Caucasus region into a field of conflict and competition between powers makes the path to peace more difficult.

Mirzoyan also stressed the importance of the relations with Iran, and referred to the agreements reached by the leaders of the two countries last year in Tehran and emphasized the need for the implementation of these agreements as soon as possible, especially the activation of the Persian Gulf-Black Sea corridor and the implementation of agreements in the field of energy exchange between the two countries.

Referring to the peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the importance of establishing peace and stability in the region, he described the cooperation between the two countries of Iran and Armenia in this field as constructive and beneficial to the region.

endNewsMessage1