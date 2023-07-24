Qatari emir invites Iran's Raisi for state visit

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has invited Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Visit Doha.

The invitation was extended in a message delivered to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian via Qatari Minister of State Mohammed bin Abdulaziz al-Khulaifi in Tehran on Sunday.

After the invitation was submitted, Amirabdollahian and al-Khulaifi held a meeting to discussed the importance of expanding bilateral relations between Iran and Qatar.

Further, the foreign minister underlined the need for holding an Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) extraordinary meeting to condemn the recent desecration of the holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark.

For his part, the Qatari minister called for fostering cooperation between Doha and Tehran.

The two ministers also held talks on boosting bilateral cooperation in all areas and removing obstacles in this regard.

The Qatari minister of state had arrived in the Iranian capital on Sunday morning.

