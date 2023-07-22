Iran will not accept new Swedish ambassador, will not send envoy to Stockholm: FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian announced that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not accept the new Swedish ambassador following the desecration of the Holy Qur'an, and added that the Iranian ambassador will also not be sent to Stockholm.

"We will not accept the new Swedish ambassador and the Iranian ambassador will also not be sent to Stockholm too," Amirabdollahian said on Friday night.

He pointed out that the Swedish ambassador in Tehran has finished his mission, and according to the president's order, "we will not accept the new Swedish ambassador, who is supposed to arrive in Tehran over next few days until the Swedish government takes a serious action" against the person who insults the Holy Quran.

"This is the decision that Mr. President asked me to be done and to announce this decision to the Swedish government that we have taken this action," the Iranian foreign minister added.

The remarks by Amirabdollahian come only few hours after his phone call with his Swedish counterpart on Friday evening, during which the top Iranian diplomat called for taking legal action against the person who insults the holy Muslims book and bringing him to justice.

"The person who committed this unforgivable insult must be detained, tried and held to account for his actions. Otherwise, Sweden has to wait for the decisive decisions of the Islamic countries," he told Tobias Billström.

