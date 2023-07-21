Iran FM lambasts desecration of Holy Quran‌

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has denounced the repeated desecration of the holy Quran in Sweden as he slams the Swedish government for allowing insults against the sacred values of Muslims.

Amirabdollahian wrote in a Twitter post in Farsi late on Thursday said that there is no place for the desecration of beliefs and holy books in any divine religion.

Iran, along with other Islamic countries and believers in the holy books, is ready for coordinated deterrent actions, he added.

Earlier, the Swedish ambassador in Tehran was summoned by Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani, and the Islamic Republic's strong protest was conveyed to him over the sacrilege of the Holy Quran in the European country.

On June 28, an Iraqi man living in Sweden burned a copy of the holy Qur’an in front of Stockholm's largest mosque during Eid al-Adha. That caused an uproar among Muslims around the world.

Media reports said that the same man has also got permission for another act of desecration against the Qur’an, Muslims’ holy book.

endNewsMessage1